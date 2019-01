King Offa Primary Academy welcomed Reverend Renie Durnell to a celebration assembly where he was presented with a cheque for £122.25 for the Bexhill Foodbank.

Head of School, Ryan Laker said: “We feel it is incredibly important to support our local community and thank parents, carers and visitors for their support of this important community project. Our festive performances were very well attended and it feels great to give something back to the community.”