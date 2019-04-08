Bexhill fostering agency rated ‘good’ in all areas by inspectors

An independent fostering agency based in Bexhill has received a ‘good’ inspection report from Ofsted.

5Fostering, on De la Warr Parade, was deemed to be ‘good’ in all areas following a visit from the inspectors from February 4 to 8, 2019.

The 5Fostering team:'Back row (L-R): Julius Anika (student social worker), Derek Hall (agency social worker), and Rob Edworthy (registered manager). 'Front row (L-R): Sam Stevens (business support assistant) and Dee Martin (business support officer). SUS-190804-164645001

Directors Katie and Rob Edworthy said: “We are so proud of the inspector’s comments. They reflect the hard work and commitment of all our staff and carers.

“Everybody in our team works tirelessly together for the kids we look after.”

In a report published in March, the inspector said: “5Fostering carers are committed and child-centred in their care of children.”

The inspector also felt that: “As a result of the high quality of care provided by the 5Fostering carers, children make good progress. This includes significant progress in the areas of education, health and particularly emotional well-being.”

The agency was developed by Rob and Katie, who have been foster carers themselves for over 18 years and have an inside knowledge of the trials and tribulations of a foster carer’s life. They believe very strongly in their ‘Extended Family’ model of the agency providing mutual support and respect with, and between carers in a variety of settings.

5Fostering organises events throughout the year for the children and their foster families, including pantomime and cinema visits, Go Ape, Easter fun days, trips to Knockhatch and other local attractions.

Rob and Katie are also pleased about the highly positive comments the inspector made reflecting their belief in how quality, locally-provided training enables carers to develop their practice and feel confident in their role.

The support given to prospective foster carers was described as ‘really brilliant’ by one recently-approved foster carer.

The report adds: “The training provided is valued by prospective foster carers and ensures that they are prepared well for their role.”

The agency deals with many requests for placements every day and they are always looking for new carers. If you are over 25, have a spare room, and access to your own transport call the team on 01424 211 122 or visit the website at www.5fostering.co.uk.

The full Ofsted report can be viewed at https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/4/SC462226.

