Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair to return next month

This year’s Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair will be taking place next month.

Now in its third year, it is promising to be the biggest and best yet, with more than 52 local employers and training providers taking part. They will be offering a wide range of opportunities including full and part-time jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities as well as free careers advice.

The fair will take place at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday, March 2 from 10am to 3pm, and s a good opportunity for those thinking of a career change, returning to work or looking for inspiration for when they leave school, college or university. Local employers will be hoping to fill their vacancies and will be looking forward to meeting potential new employees.

Last year a number of vacancies were filled as a direct result of the Jobs Fair and many more opportunities were created following conversations between job seekers and employers.

Huw Merriman MP said: “It’s great that even more local businesses and training providers will be exhibiting at this year’s Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair.

“Aimed at people of all ages, it’s the ideal place to meet to local employers and find out about the wide variety of career and training opportunities in our area.”

Stewart Drew said: “Over the last two years we have demonstrated that Bexhill really is ready for growth, and that local businesses are thriving and keen to recruit from the amazing pool of talent we have in this region. Come and see what opportunities are on offer at this lively, friendly event.”

Martin Riley, President of the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said: “There’s a massive advantage in talking face-to-face with someone you might want to work with.

“And this is exactly what this fair enables you to do; discussing your options, helping you think of the best ways to unleash your skills, getting a sense of them and how you’d get on. It’s a chat, not an interview.”

This year’s Jobs Fair will be launched by Bexhill College at an event for students on Friday, February 23.

Dave Brown, vice principal of Bexhill College, said: “Bexhill College is delighted to continue to its sponsorship of the Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair. This a key event for the Bexhill community and on Friday, February 23 we look forward to launching the event with our own students, along with inspiring words from Huw Merriman MP; Gary Hoffman, CEO of Hasting Direct; Stewart Drew, CEO of the De La Warr Pavilion; and Martin Riley, President of the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.”

Delegates are encouraged to pre-register for fast-track entry to the Jobs Fair at www.dlwp.com/event/bexhill-jobsfair/. They will also be able to sign up to workshops on subjects including CV writing, interview skills, apprenticeships and careers advice.