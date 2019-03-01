Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair set to be bigger and better than ever

The Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair is back at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday, April 5 and this year, promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The fair, in association with Hastings Direct and Bexhill College, is a fantastic opportunity for the community to explore the best employment, learning and skills development in the area.

More than 50 exhibitors will be offering full and part-time jobs, courses, apprenticeships, re-training opportunities, back-to-work support, and this year for the first time, guidance on starting a business. Plus there will be an exciting programme of interactive sessions offering practical advice and inspiration running throughout the day.

Huw Merriman MP said: “I’m delighted at the range and calibre of companies and organisations joining us at this year’s fair. The fair gives visitors the opportunity to meet businesses who are actively recruiting, explore courses ranging from degrees and BTECs to part-time adult education, even get help getting a business off the ground. A key fixture on the Bexhill calendar, this year’s event really does promise something for everyone.”

Stewart Drew, chief executive of the De La Warr Pavilion, said: “Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair remains one of the most exciting employment and skills events on the south coast where you can come and find live vacancies and other great opportunities. We are delighted to be hosting the event once again, and to be part of the community-led organising committee.”

The fair is a community-led initiative organised by the De La Warr Pavilion, Huw Merriman MP, Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, Bexhill College, Rother District Council, Bexhill Town Team and Culture Shift.

The Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair is 10am to 3pm. Register in advance at dlwp.com/jobsfair or on arrival on the day.

