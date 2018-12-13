Bexhill primary is among England’s underperforming schools

Less than a third of pupils at a Bexhill primary school are meeting their expected standard, according to the Department for Education.

All Saints Church of England Primary School has been included in official documents analysing England’s worst-performing primary schools.

The school, in All Saints Lane, Bexhill, saw 32 per cent of pupils meet their expected standard in 2017/18 – the second-worst maintained school in East Sussex – according to the documents.

This figure was down 32 per cent on the national average of pupils in England meeting their expected standard (64 per cent).

Progress in reading at the school was also found to be ‘well below average’ with a progress score of -5.2.

Writing progress was below average at -3.3 and progress in maths was ‘well below average’ with a score of -5.7.

The Department for Education said: “A negative progress score does not mean pupils have made no progress, or the school has failed, rather it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of key stage 1.”

The documents show no pupils achieved a higher standard than expected during 2017/18.

The documents also revealed an ‘average’ score (97) in reading levels and an average maths ‘scale score’ of 96.

The Department for Education said the ‘expected standard score’ for reading and maths is 100 or more.

This year’s documents revealed 364 state-funded mainstream primary schools did not meet government standards in 2017/18 – down one from the 365 the year before.

All Saints Church of England Primary School has been approached for comment.

