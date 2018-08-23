Bexhill’s St Richard’s College chalks up GCSE success

St Richard’s Catholic College is celebrating the achievements of pupils in this year’s GCSE examinations which represent new qualifications utilising more challenging content and a different assessment regime with most subjects now being assessed on 9-1 grades.

Headline figures, at this moment in time, indicate that 83% of pupils achieved Grades 4 and above in English and Maths with 31% of these Grades being at Grades 7 – 9.

SUS-180823-131211001

The average point score per child across all subjects was 5.5 (equivalent to ‘B’ grade).

The new accountability measure for Performance Tables indicates that 61% of pupils achieved Grades 5 and above and 62% were entered for the EBACC with the Average Point Score being 5.2 which is a good EBACC pass.

Miss Cronin stated: “I am really pleased for the pupils and staff who have worked so hard to achieve these grades.

“It has been a challenging period of study for the pupils in the light of changes to the syllabus for each subject and adapting to the new assessment criteria. I am proud of the pupils’ response and their commitment to achieving their best.

“I would like to thank the staff and parentsfor the support, encouragement and drive they provided to help each pupil achieve a successful outcome. They are now ready for the opportunities and challenges of Level 3 studies and

apprenticeships.”