Bexhill school recognised for outstanding contribution to arts education

Chantry Community Primary School has been nationally recognised for its outstanding contribution to arts and cultural education.

Chantry is the only school in the South East to have been awarded Artsmark Platinum by the Arts Council, demonstrating the schools ongoing commitment to providing outstanding arts teaching and cultural education for its pupils.

Artsmark Platinum celebrates outstanding provision in arts teaching and schools have to demonstrate a commitment to the arts.

Children at Chantry have been provided with an opportunity to continually develop their knowledge, skills and understanding of the creative arts and culture through the whole school curriculum and through extra-curricular activities.

The Artsmark panel said: “The school is a champion for the arts and acts as a beacon to others in the area.”

The panel describes Chantry as ‘a thoughtful, high-quality, outward-facing, arts-rich learning environment with the confidence to reach out to others and share good practice’.

All children at Chantry have the opportunity to work with artists, drama, music and dance practitioners.

The school also has strong links with arts organisations in the local community, including the De La Warr Pavilion and the Jerwood Gallery.

The school community celebrated the award on one of their regular ‘Creative Fridays’ with a visit from a professional theatre group and themed work in the creative arts in all classes.

Headteacher Becky Reed said: “This is an amazing achievement and reflects the ongoing commitment of the staff, governors and parents to the exciting, highly creative curriculum at Chantry and to sharing the outstanding practice we have with other schools in our area.”

Artsmark is Arts Council England’s flagship programme which enables schools and other organisations to evaluate, strengthen and celebrate their arts and cultural provision.

Schools are awarded Silver, Gold or Platinum, based on their achievements.

For more information no Artsmark, see https://www.artsmark.org.uk.

For more information on Chantry Community Primary School, visit www.chantry.e-sussex.sch.uk/website.

