Dragons’ Den businessman gives start-up loans to two Bexhill College students

Two Bexhill College business students have succeeded in securing start-up loans from well-known entrepreneur and businessman Peter Jones, as part of his national ‘Tycoon’ competition.

Alia Adham and Joe Burford have worked on their business plans for the last month in the hope of securing the loan from the Dragons’ Den personality.

They were helped by their business mentor Mark Baldwin, who is founding partner of digital marketing agency, Talkativeonline.

Andy Pritchard, head of politics, economics, business and law at Bexhill College, said: “It’s great news that both Alia and Joe been granted their start-up loans.

“They have put a lot of thought and effort into their business plans to secure their loans and it’s even more impressive as they are competing against teams from schools and colleges across the country.”

They are required to pay back the loan in April and any profit they make during their venture, they are allowed to keep for themselves.

Alia will use her loan to offer an entertainment service in the refectory to her fellow students.

She has arranged rental of a Virtual Reality headset, which will be linked up to the refectory’s big screen.

Students will pay to compete against each other by playing a video game in front of a lunch-time audience.

Joe has also chosen his peers as his target market.

He is offering a novelty photograph service, which will also be available in the refectory.

