Experience life behind the scenes at Hastings museum

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery are inviting school students interested in work experience between May 13-17 and July 1-5 to get in touch.

The museum is joining a growing list of employers offering work experience to students in Hastings and East Sussex promoted by East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) work experience team.

Students have the chance to experience life behind the scenes of the museum.

During each placement pupils will work on a range of projects alongside staff.

This includes working with collections, on exhibitions and planning events, with visitor services and learning teams.

By the end of the week pupils will have a better idea of what it is like working in a museum today.

For more information or to apply visit the museum website at: http://www.hmag.org.uk/aboutus/getinvolved/