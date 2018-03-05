National Apprenticeship Week: 'Every day is a new challenge'

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week we asked our apprentices to talk about their experiences.

We have recently taken on four apprentices to work across our titles in West Sussex and are based at the offices of the Chichester Observer four days a week, while spending the fifth at Highbury College near Portsmouth.

Yasmin Randall

Yasmin Randall, age 20, attended Chichester High School for Girls and Chichester College.

Here, she talks about her first month in the job and why she opted for an apprenticeship.

"Being a journalist has always been a dream of mine but since I decided not to go to university after completing my A-levels, I was unsure of the career path I wanted to take.

"When this opportunity came about many people mentioned it to me including my friends and family.

"After much thought I decided I would be crazy to not apply for this chance because what could be much better than following my dream, gaining industry standard qualifications and being paid for it. To my delight I was accepted for the opportunity and have not looked back since. I have already completed articles, features and interviews and find it crazy that this is only the start of my journey.

"I work alongside many important members of the team who every day teach me at least one new skill. Every day is a new challenge with this apprenticeship and it is rather incredible that I am always excited going into work, even on those dreaded Mondays!

"Throughout our time here with Johnston Press, we will be learning all aspects of journalism and when completed you would choose a field of interest you would hope to enter in the world of journalism.

"Fashion and styling journalism has always my strongest interest and I can imagine that this will remain however it is so educating to learn different aspects that I wouldn’t usually look into or study.

"I highly recommend this new apprenticeship scheme with Johnston Press if you want to begin your journey writing and making your mark in the world."