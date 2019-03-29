One week to go until annual Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair

There’s just a week to go until the Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair 2019 and preparations for this fantastic event are well underway.

In addition to live job vacancies, apprenticeships and business start-up support, visitors to the fair will discover a wealth of opportunities to help them take the first or next step in their career, improve their appeal to employers or simply learn something new.

The event will allow people to explore full and part-time courses ranging from BTECs and degrees through to adult education, and get career advice and back-to-work support and training. They can also discover volunteering opportunities to help develop valuable skills while giving something back.

As part of the talks and workshops programme, The Federation of Small Businesses will be running a session on how to increase your appeal to employers, CXK will be offering career planning advice and the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce will be giving one-to-one CV feedback – simply drop in with your CV between 11am and 2pm.

The Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair is at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday, April 5 from 10am to 3pm. Find out more and register in advance at dlwp.com/jobsfair, or simply come along on the day.

Register for the talks and workshops on the day. Note, places are limited.

The talks schedule is:

• 10.30am to 11am: Achieve your dreams – Career planning with CXK.

• 11.15am to 11.45am: Turn your passion into a business – Business East Sussex.

• 12pm to 12.30pm: Insight into apprenticeships – Rother District Council.

• 12.45pm to 1.30pm: Career pathways – Bromley Schools’ Collegiate, Optivo, The Priory Hospital Ticehurst.

• 1.45pm to 2.15pm: Achieve your dreams – CXK.

• 2.30pm to 3pm: Shine through – Increase your employability with Federation of Small Businesses.

The workshop schedule is:

• 10.30am to 11.30am: CV Building – Google.

• 12pm to 1pm: Digital marketing planning for entrepreneurs – Google.

• 1pm to 2pm: CV Building – Google.

As a not-for-profit community initiative, Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair wouldn’t be possible without the support of the sponsors Hastings Direct, Bexhill College, Bromley Schools’ Collegiate, Optivo, The Priory Hospital Ticehurst, Beaming, Business East Sussex, East Sussex Teacher Training Partnership, Federation of Small Businesses, Locate East Sussex and Westridge Construction and the event organisers De La Warr Pavilion, Huw Merriman MP, Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, Bexhill College, Rother District Council, Bexhill Town Team and Culture Shift with support from Hastings Direct.

List of businesses, organisations and charities set to exhibit:

18 hours, Affinity Trust, Ashdown Hurrey, Beaming, Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, Bexhill College, Bexhill Jobcentre Plus, Bexhill Lions Club, Bexhill Rotary Club, Black Shed Gallery, Blue Response, Bovis, Bromley Schools’ Collegiate, Business East Sussex, Cooden Tax Consulting, CXK, De La Warr Pavilion, East Sussex College, East Sussex Teacher Training Partnership, English Heritage, East Sussex County Council Employability and Skills, East Sussex County Council Joint Community Rehabilitation, East Sussex County Council Learning Disability Service, Federation of Small Businesses, Freedom Leisure, Hailsham Roadways Construction, Hastings Direct, Hastings Furniture Service, Home Instead Senior Care, Increase VS, Johnson Bespoke, Little Gate Farm, Locate East Sussex, Marshall Tufflex, Network Rail, NHS, Nightingale Home Care, Nurseplus UK, Oakdown House, Optivo, Orbit Group, Pearce Marketing, Phoenix Medical Services, Phoenix SIA, Plumpton College, RNLI, St Mary’s School & College, The Colonnade, The Priory Hospital, The Work People, University of Brighton Academies Trust, We Love Pets and Westridge Construction.

