Popular science writer to deliver talk at Bexhill school

A popular science writer will be hosting a talk and book signing at St Richard’s Catholic College this week.

Lewis Dartnell is an eminent astrobiologiost, author, presenter and Professor of Science Communication at the University of Westminster. He is best known to the public as a science writer and has visited St Richard’s previously to consider the search for life elsewhere in the Universe.

In his own words, he says: “I now hold the Professorship in Science Communication at the University of Westminster. My research is in the field of astrobiology and the search for microbial life on Mars. I have also held a STFC Science in Society Fellowship and am very active in delivering live events at schools and science festivals, working as a scientific consultant for the media, and have appeared in numerous TV documentaries and radio shows.

“I have won several awards for my science writing and outreach work and regularly freelance for newspapers and magazine articles, and have published three books. My latest, The Knowledge, is out now in paperback.”

He returns to St Richard’s on Friday, March 1 from 7pm to 9pm to share ‘The Knowledge: How to Rebuild our World from Scratch’ with a live audience, to be followed by refreshments and a book signing.

Pupils of all ages are invited to attend, free of charge, but all must secure seats by adding their name to a list of attendees. To do so, call 01424 731070 or email krskleink@strichardscc.com.

Pupils are also invited to bring friends and family for the evening of entertainment, sponsored by Ogden Trust.