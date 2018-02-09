Schools join initiative to help their pupils become reading millionaires

Teachers have kick-started Buster’s Book Club this year with a bang – as more schools continue to sign up to the successful reading reward scheme.

Literacy leaders attended a training session to find out how they can best use the scheme to turn their pupils into reading champs.

SUS-170612-110620001

The event was organised by children’s charity School Inspirational Services and staged at New Horizons School in St Leonards.

Participating schools included Hollington Primary Academy, Christ Church CE Primary Academy, and St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, plus The Baird Primary Academy and Westfield School.

Delegates were given leisure attraction vouchers to use as competition prizes for their best reading classes. They also received information on the Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards – currently open to nominations – and the Literacy Stars scheme, which rewards pupils who have made efforts to promote literacy in their schools.

Schools project officer Charlotte Hayes, from School Inspirational Services, said: “We are thrilled by the turnout and enthusiasm of all participants. It shows the level of interest there is about the scheme – it’s proven to make such a difference to literacy, particularly with boys who are finding reading challenging.

“We look forward to creating more reading millionaires in 2018.”

Buster’s Book Club officially starts each January but schools can sign up at any point during the year.

Every child is given a reading target by age group and classes compete both within the school and against other schools to see who can read the most.

Inter-school challenges offer prizes including a hamper of books, a visit from a storyteller, or free entry tickets to local attractions.

If all participating pupils collectively achieve a million minutes of reading they are given the honorary title of reading millionaires.

Organisations supporting the scheme include Sussex Newspapers, Orbit, Kreston Reeves, 3D Recruit Education, Eurostar, Little Cheyne Court, Brighton Sea Life Centre, Summerfields Leisure, and Marit and Hans Rausing Fund in partnership with Sussex Community Foundation.

Visit www.schoolinspirationalservices.co.uk for details, or to join.