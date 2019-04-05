Sidley primary school’s delight at ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A Sidley primary school is celebrating after being rated ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

All Saints CE Primary School, in All Saints Lane, was visited by the education watchdog and judged to be ‘good’ overall.

The hard work and dedication of staff was recognised in the glowing report, which identified the rapid progress the school has made this academic year.

Executive headteacher, Mrs Linda Appleby, praised the positive attitude of staff and governors, saying: “It has been great to work with such committed teachers and governors to deliver what our community deserves.”

The school has been praised for improved rates of progress in the core subjects of English and Maths, while maintaining

a broad, balanced and exciting curriculum.

Headteacher designate, Mr Mike Taylor, said: “This outcome is a wonderful achievement following a period of great change.

“The determination of our staff and hard work of our pupils shines through in this report. We are very excited about the future.”

While visiting the school, inspectors saw strong teaching and nurturing relationships, a high standard of pupil conduct and very happy children.

They were also able to see the opportunities that are being offered through

Forest Schools, a new ‘Thrive’ hub and a planned Art and Music room.

Lead inspector Leah Goulding stated in her report: “Senior leaders have raised expectations… to successfully improve the quality of teaching and learning.”

As a result, the teaching of reading is strong, pupils make good progress and children of all ages play together harmoniously.

Chair of Governors, Father Michael Bailey, said: “We continue to work as one, ensuring no child is left behind.”

Prior to this inspection, the school was last visited by Ofsted in 2015, when it was also rated ‘good’.

The full inspection report will be available to view at https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/114491 in due course.

