Students are ‘a credit’ to school says Ofsted report

The head of Little Common School says they are delighted with their latest Ofsted report which gave positive comments on the school and its young superstar students.

Ofsted inspectors visited the school in February. Headteacher Linda Appleby says the school had a one day inspection which meant that they did not get a chance to be re-graded on this occasion. “The inspectors found that not only was the school still ‘good’ but also that the school ‘had demonstrated strong progress and marked improvement’ since that good judgement,” she said.

“Inspectors also said that ‘pupils make very strong progress’, ‘pupils are a credit to their school’, and that ‘the school has a vibrant curriculum’.

“I am delighted that the work of all our pupils, staff and Governors has been recognised by Ofsted. We know that we are now a better school than we were in 2015 and on track to achieve our outstanding grading at the next full inspection. Our report clearly shows the high quality of education that we provide and I know that our parents also feel this way.”

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills. It inspects services providing education and skills for learners of all ages. It also inspects and regulates services that care for children and young people. Ofsted’s role is to make sure that organisations providing education, training and care services in England do so to a high standard for children and students.

Nick Wilkinson, Chair of Governors, Little Common School said: “Our school goes from strength to strength. Our pupils achieve exceptionally well and we look forward to the chance to be re-graded at our next inspection next year.”