Emergency services called to Bexhill after man falls from ladder

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Bexhill after a man fell from a ladder, police have confirmed.

A police spokesman said officers were informed by the ambulance service of a man falling from a ladder in Park Road.

Picture: Paul Dowcock

The air ambulance landed in nearby Egerton Park.

According to eyewitnesses, four fire engines and two ambulances were called to Park Road.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) said the emergency services were called to attend the same incident at a private address.

The spokesman could not provide any further information.

Picture: Paul Dowcock

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two Hastings crews were assisting the medical team at the scene.

A spokesman said they were mobilised at 10.33am.

A fire service spokesman said they were called to assist SECAmb at the scene but would not provide further details.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance service said it was called at 10.30am.

A police spokesman added: “This is not a matter for police.”