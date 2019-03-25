Emergency services to Bexhill incident

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, have been called to an incident in Bexhill.
The air ambulance has landed in Egerton Park.
According to eyewitnesses, four fire engines and two ambulances are in Park Road.
A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) said the emergency services were called to attend the same incident at a private address.
The spokesman could not provide any further information.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.
More to follow.