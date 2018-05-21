Enjoy a purrfect day out at the RSPCA’s Bluebell Ridge

Cat lovers are invited to support the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre at their annual Spring Fair on Sunday May 27 from 11am until 2:30pm.

This free event is a great family day out and visitors will have the chance to meet the cats at the centre and see the valuable work undertaken there.

There will be a host of activities to keep cat lovers and children busy during the Spring Fair, with a variety of stalls, including, pet accessories, vintage gifts, jewellery, books, art, raffle, tombola, nail art, homemade refreshments and a range of fun games for children.

There will also be live music from The Rye Ukulele Experiment, as well as a visit from Sussex Police who will be bringing along their patrol car.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge, said: “We always look forward to opening our doors to the public as it’s a chance for people to have fun whilst meeting the cats that we care for.

We would love as many people as possible to come along and support our work.

“Funds raised on the day will go towards helping local rescue cats in need.”

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA which is a separate charity within the national body and is self-funded.

Each year, the Branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the centre open and they heavily rely on the generosity of local supporters.

The Spring Fair will be taking place at the RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Centre at Chowns Hill, just off The Ridge in Hastings.

For more information about Bluebell Ridge and their Spring Fair, please visit www.bluebellridge.org.uk.