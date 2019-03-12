Enjoy beauty treatment or benefit from therapy and support a Hastings and Rother charity

March sees the Sara Lee trust charity launching its Hastings and Rother Charity Month.

The event prove to be so popular last year the charity is now running bit as an annual event.

The aim of Therapy Month is to help fund essential care and to raise awareness of how counselling and therapy can improve lives by having a positive impact on health and well-being.

Last year, local therapists helped to raise over £4,000, which supported forty local people to receive the specialist care they needed. The Trust hopes to repeat that success this March.

Katie Jones, Fundraising Manager for the Trust said: “Over the month of March you can treat yourself to a therapy treatment or counselling session in return for a donation to the Trust. There’s an exciting range of sessions on offer, so it’s a perfect time to try something new.

“While enjoying the benefits to your health and well-being you will also be contributing to the Trust’s campaign to support an additional forty local people this year who are affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.”

“Taking part is simple: Visit www.saraleetrust.org to see the exciting list of participating therapists and counsellors.

“Contact your therapist of choice directly to book an appointment and please quote ‘The Sara Lee Trust Therapy Month’.

When you attend your appointment, please give your donation to the therapist. The suggested minimum donation is £10 for a half-hour appointment and £20 for an hour.

Sessions are limited, so please book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

For more information, please visit www.saraleetrust.org and if you are a local therapist or counsellor who would like to donate a few free appointments for Therapy Month in March, you can contact the Trust on 01424 457969 or email fundraising@saraleetrust.org.

The Sara Lee Trust supports local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses through the provision of free psychological and therapeutic support.

Visit www.saraleetrust.org for more information.

