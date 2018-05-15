Enjoy great street food on the Stade this weekend

Street Food Warehouse comes to The Stade in Hastings Old Town for a weekend of fantastic fresh food and delicious drinks from Friday May 18 until Sunday May 20.

Expect sensational smells, tantalising tastes and foodie fun. With an outstanding array of different food from fresh stone-baked pizza to crunchy Pad Thai, sugary Churros, and gourmet burgers. There will be lots of food to try from other cultures, including Mexican, Moroccan, Vietnamese, Indian and Japanese, as well as vegetarian and vegan foods, ribs, brownies and seafood on offer. The festiva runs from 12-10pm across all three days.