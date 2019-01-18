Bexhill invited to compete in Britain in Bloom contest

Bexhill will pit its floral displays against those in towns across the country after being invited to take part in Britain in Bloom 2019.

A Bexhill in Bloom spokesman said: “In September 2018, we were proud to announce that Bexhill in Bloom had won a Silver Gilt award in their Coastal category at the South and South East in Bloom Awards. This has had exciting consequences because, as a winning participant of RHS South and South East in Bloom, Bexhill in Bloom has been invited to take part in the prestigious RHS Britain in Bloom competition.

“Despite the fact that Bexhill will be up against some pretty strong competition, the committee of Bexhill in Bloom believes we can bring the town together and put on a show for the judges.

“Judging for both South and South East in Bloom and Britain in Bloom will take place during July and August 2019. We would encourage anyone interested in helping the committee to get Gold for Bexhill to contact our chairman Margaret Garcia at bexhillinbloom@gmail.com.”

Chairman Margaret Garcia said: “This is an exciting year for Bexhill and Bexhill in Bloom and a chance to bring much publicity for Bexhill.

“So here’s a challenge for the residents of Bexhill!

“Let’s start planning to make those front gardens look stunning. Shops and businesses can expect visits from Bexhill in Bloom members encouraging them to put out even more flower boxes and hanging baskets.

“Help will be at hand with advice and, hopefully, the provision of plants.

“At the same time, do you know of any sad bits of ground that could do with a face lift? If we could take part in ‘greening up the grey’ in Bexhill our lovely town could have much more to offer the judges, tourists, shoppers and residents.”

Contact Margaret Garcia at bexhillinbloom@gmail.com if you have any ideas or suggestions and let’s have some floral beauty throughout our town.

