Bexhill wins big at In Bloom awards

Bexhill won four accolades at this year’s South and South East in Bloom Awards.

The awards took place on September 14 at the Amex Centre, in Brighton.

Attending from Bexhill in Bloom were chairman Sandy Melvin and two members of the committee – Carol Thomas, vice-chair, and Margaret Garcia, secretary.

Also attending were Brett Mclean, honorary president of Bexhill in Bloom, Sussex Day champion Paul Lendon and John Willis, from Bexhill Community Allotments.

Introductions were made by a sponsor from Gatwick Airport, then Peter Holman and Jim Buttress did their usual double act, introducing the categories and the winners. Jim made a joke that despite the awful weather this year, at least entrants had not had to cut the grass as much.

Joe Talbot from BBC Surrey and Sussex presented the awards.

First were all the neighbourhood awards. The Bexhill Community Allotments and St Mary’s Wood had been entered in this category.

St Mary’s Wood received a Level 2 – Improving award, and Margaret Garcia and Paul Lendon went up to collect it.

John Willis and Carol Thomas collected the award for the Community Allotments, which received a Level 5 – Outstanding.

Next were the Coastal Awards, where Bexhill received a Silver Gilt. Sandy Melvin and Brett Mclean collected that award.

Finally, it was the turn of the County Awards.

Bexhill in Bloom was ‘surprised and delighted’ when they were announced as the winner of the County Award for East Sussex. Sandy and Brett collected this award as well.

The Bexhill in Bloom Awards will be held on Friday, September 28, commencing with light refreshments at 5pm at St Johns, Town Hall Square. All are welcome.