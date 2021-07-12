East Sussex blooms due to increase in designated wildlife verges

Over the last year East Sussex Highways has declared 36 new wildlife verges which means 37 miles of natural habitat has been protected for wildflowers and wildlife.

Across Sussex there are 176 designated wildlife verges, totalling more than 125 miles.

In East Sussex the wildlife verges are easily identifiable by a small yellow, flower shaped sign.

Wildflower verge

To protect the natural habit and allow the wildflowers to bloom and seed, wildlife verges will usually only be cut once a year.

East Sussex Highways is also currently carrying out a rural grass cutting trial due to an increased interest in the ecological value of roadside verges. Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and the environment, said, “Creating more wildlife verges and reducing rural grass cutting across East Sussex is an important part of our work to protect our natural environment.

“Wildlife verges provide valuable wildlife corridors and support diverse ecosystems, allowing rare wildflowers to flourish and offering a vital refuge for pollinators and other wildlife.

“Rural road verges can often be the last areas of declining habitats, such as woodland edges, meadows and downland, and it is important we protect and develop these natural environments.”

A rare Lizard Orchid in Lewes SUS-211207-172001001

Residents can submit wildlife verge applications to create more at: https://www.eastsussexhighways.com/our-services/vegetation/wildlife-verges.