PICTURES: Wildlife you can find in the South Downs heathland
A £2 million project which started in 2016 with backing from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and is now coming to its conclusion. Heathlands Reunited has conserved and enhanced 23,825 hectares – or 18,000 football pitches – of lowland heath, South Down National Park Authority (SDNPA) confirmed. SDNPA said heathland is a ‘wildlife oasis rarer than the rainforest and home to some of Britain’s most endangered reptile, amphibian and bird species’.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 12:22 pm