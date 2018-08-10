Prestigious award for Bexhill’s ‘green oasis’

An ‘oasis’ in the heart of Bexhill has received a prestigious award for the sixth year running – as its busy summer season gets into full swing.

Egerton Park has been given Green Flag status – awarded to parks and green spaces which are maintained to the highest standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

The award, from the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, comes as visitors have been flocking to the park to enjoy the warm weather and take part in summer holiday activities.

Families can enjoy boating on the lake, free use of the tennis courts, a large play area for children of all ages including sand play area and zip wire – or enjoy an ice cream from the refreshment kiosk.

Meanwhile, the park also hosts Tennis For Free - coach-led tennis sessions for all the family every Saturday morning, with balls and racquets provided.

The park, looked after by a team from contractor idverde and led by head gardener Karl Adams, first won Green Flag status in 2013 after a £1 million refurbishment.

Cllr Jim Carroll, Rother District Council cabinet member for young people, sport and leisure, said: “This is another well-deserved accolade for everyone who works so hard to keep Egerton Park in tip-top condition.

“The park has proven to be a real green oasis during the hot weather we’ve had recently and is a great place for children and families to come and enjoy the summer holidays.

“We can be very proud to have in Rother such a well-maintained park with so much on offer for visitors, and achieving Green Flag status for the sixth year in a row is recognition of that.”

First opened in the late 19th century, Egerton Park is one of a record 1,883 UK parks and green spaces to get Green Flag status this year.

Anyone interested in taking part in Tennis For Free sessions at Egerton Park can find more information and sign up for free online at www.tennisforfree.com.