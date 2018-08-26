Save hens from slaughter at Sussex rehoming event

Hundreds of hens can expect a free range retirement, with the help of a Sussex re-homing event.

The British Hen Welfare Trust will be re-homing 10,000 ex-commercial hens across the country in September and 240 of these will be looking for homes in Sussex.

These hardworking hens have been laying eggs for supermarkets and processed foods for 18 months but have now come to the end of their useful commercial laying life.

Instead of farmers sending flocks to slaughter, the trust steps in to try to save as many of the hens as possible.

The event on Sunday, September 16, in Arundel will aim to find new homes so the hens can go on to become family pets.

Francesca Taffs, marketing and communications officer for the trust, said: “These hens make the most wonderful pets. They just want the chance to be free and live like chickens should.

“After a few weeks, you’ll be able to pick them up, cuddle them, just like you would a cat or a dog and, best of all, they’ll even lay you fresh eggs for breakfast.”

Register your details at www.bhwt.org.uk and then call Hen Central on 01884 860084 for full details.

It is an Animal and Plant Health Agency requirement that all hens are traceable, so full contact details are required in advance. Hens are available for a donation.

