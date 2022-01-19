These are the new bathing water ratings for Hastings and Rother beaches

The ratings come from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), as part of its bathing water summer sampling regime.

Pelham Beach in Hastings was rated as ‘good’ this year, compared to ‘sufficient’ in 2019.

St Leonards beach has retained its ‘excellent’ rating for its bathing water.

In Rother, Bexhill was again rated as ‘sufficient’ this year, the same as in 2019.

But Camber’s rate dropped from ‘excellent’ to ‘good’, according to the latest findings.

Winchelsea beach was rated as ‘excellent’ this year, as in 2019.

Southern Water welcomed the results, saying more beaches across the south east had been rated as ‘excellent’ for their bathing water.

The company said it has invested more than £32 million on improving bathing waters in the past five years.

Barry Woodham, Southern Water’s bathing water manager, said: “The trend of improvement has continued again in 2021 thanks to the collaborative approach taken between councils, regulators, charities and Southern Water. 30 years ago only 41 per cent of beaches in the region met the ‘sufficient’ standard.

“Southern Water has an important role as one of the custodians of the environment.

“There are a diverse range of pollutions which can impact water quality – contaminated rainwater running off roads and agricultural land, wastewater from privately owned treatment works, boats and animals on the beach such as dogs and seabirds all play a part.”

