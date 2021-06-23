Volunteers help clean beach around Rye Harbour Nature Reserve
Volunteer litter-pickers helped clean the beach and footpaths around Rye Harbour Nature Reserve.
These beach cleans are supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and are currently happening every third Wednesday.
To take part book a place by emailing [email protected].
Lucy Bowyer, of Sussex Wildlife Trust, said: “It is hoped that we can return to larger weekend family beach clean events once Covid restrictions have been lifted.
“These beach cleans are a great way to meet new people and to make our environment a better place.”