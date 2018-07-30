Everything in the garden is lovely for Anthony all thanks to the Lions

Bexhill Lions returned to help keen gardener, Anthony Perkins, honouring a pledge made to him last year.

Anthony, from Sidley, approached the Lions for help with his uneven lawn which was full of potholes and overgrown flower beds.

He suffers from an illness which affects his balance and coordination, which forces him to use a walking frame and mobility scooter. The lawn was dangerous for him to use.

A team of Lions led by Steve Allen cleared the borders, removed ugly concrete pillars, put down weed suppressing membrane, planted new shrubs and shifted 2 tons of pebbles to cover the newly levelled borders. The promise was to return in the spring to complete phase 2, which was the laying of a new lawn.

Anthony said: “Bexhill Lions helped me with the initial clearance and planting in 2017, then returned this week to do the lawn. We needed to wait for a new hardstand for my scooter to be installed over the winter by the local authority before tackling the lawn. The new, flat, even surface of the lawn really helps me as I suffer from ataxia cerebella, a brain injury that impacts my balance and has led to falls on the old uneven grass area. I really enjoy the garden and now it’s much easier for me to maintain and use.

Steve Allen said: “Anthony’s passion for gardening came over. Despite a severe disability he has put in a lot of work in his garden since we last came. It’s really great to able to help him finish the transformation of what was really an unusable space into an area that he can now safely enjoy. Our thanks to Nigel McDonald Garden Services.”