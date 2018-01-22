Ex-secretary of 1066 LVA faces stalking charge

The former secretary of the 1066 Licensed Victuallers’ Association has been charged with stalking his ex-wife, police say.

Police say Joseph O'Riordan, 76, formerly of Polegate, answered a summons at Maidstone Magistrates Court last Thursday (January 18), charging him with four offences of harassment and one offence of stalking against his ex-wife.

Police say the harassment charges allege that, on four occasions between January and September 2017, O'Riordan sent vexatious civil claims applications by post to her, in breach of a Crown Court restraining order.

The stalking charge alleges his conduct amounted to stalking, police said.

O'Riordan did not enter a plea.

He was remanded in custody and the case was sent for trial to Maidstone Crown Court, with an initial hearing to be held there on February 15.