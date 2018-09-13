Exhibition by Bexhill artists is a big success

Bexhill Mayor Cllr Azad was proud to open the Bexhill Artists Workspace exhibition which took place recently at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Cllr Azad said: “The Bexhill artists workspace is very important for local artist to be able to showcase their work. A very big thank you to the artists who so generously gave time and effort.”

BAW chairman Maggie Carpenter said: “It was an excellent, well attended exhibition showing the wide range of work by members , from beginners to professionals.

“The group were very pleased to welcome the Town Mayor Mr Azad to open the exhibition which he did very graciously, and also the enthusiastic entertainment provided by the Pevensey Ukelele Group on the opening morning.”