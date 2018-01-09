‘Extraordinary generosity’ paved the way for a not so lonely Christmas

A local charity’s invitation to elderly Bexhill residents who were facing Christmas day 2017 alone to join them for Christmas lunch has been hailed a success.

Community Christmas extended the invitation via the Bexhill Observer last December and close to 30 residents took up the kind offer of a free lunch and companionship on what could otherwise have been a lonely day. Organiser of the event Alexander Haines says he was pleased is was such a success. “The Christmas Day lunch went very well and we catered for 27 guests and also delivered a meal to a lady who was too ill to attend,” he said. “Guests were served a prawn cocktail followed by Christmas dinner and then Christmas pudding or trifle.

“We were overwhelmed by the extraordinary generosity of so many people including a couple who, having read the feature in the Bexhill Observer before Christmas, rang and offered to buy all the remaining food for the lunch.

“St Michael’s Church, Bexhill allowed us to use their hall without charge. We also received very generous support from the Hailsham branch of Waitrose and Lynns Travel in Eastbourne donated one of their minibuses to transport our guests. “We received donations of money and food etc., from a very large number of people and many others volunteered to help on the day. Without all this help the event would not have happened. We are already planning on how to make the event even better for Christmas day 2018.

“Thank you for your newspaper’s support pre Christmas which, as you can see from the aforementioned, played its part in making the event a success.”