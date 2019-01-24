Fairy tale family fun at Fairlight as curtain goes up on pantomime

The Fairlight Pantomime Group’s show Rumpelstiltskin opens this evening (Thursday January 24).

Performances take place at Fairlight Village Hall tonight and on Friday January 25 and Saturday January 26 at 7.30pm with an additional matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available from Fairlight Post Office priced £3 to £7.

More details of the performance can be found on The Fairlight Pantomime Groups Facebook page.

In this Pantomime version of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, a foolish miller tells a tale that his daughter can turn straw into gold. The scheming and secretive magical dwarf Rumpelstiltskin comes to her aid.

The director, said: “It seems that this fairy tale is a little less well-known than others but has been great to put together for this year’s pantomime.”

