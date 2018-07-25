Family fun for all at the annual Hooe Motor Show

Hooe’s Old Motor Club Car show will be held at the Hooe Recreation Ground, on Sunday, August 5, 11-5pm.

The celebrated International 49th annual Car Show traditionally attracts a large selection of rarer cars and motorbikes from the turn of the last century until 1970.

Informed commentary is provided by the club’s chairman, Ron Wanmer. He said: “Come and see the prestigious ‘lady and car’ competition in which ladies dress to match the age and spirit of the car.

“There will be a plethora of stalls (not all motoring related), refreshments and a bar.

“Musical entertainment is provided by The Hooe Silver Band.”

Admission, which includes a programme.

Adults £5 (children under 16 free).

Car parking free.

Money raised is distributed amongst local charities.

Visit: www.hooeoldmotorclub.org.uk

