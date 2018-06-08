Family’s skydive in memory of son

A family will leap from a plane this weekend to raise money in memory of their much-loved son and brother.

Julie, Anthony and Hannah Richards will complete a skydive on Sunday, June 10 to raise funds for You Raise Me Up, a Polegate charity that supports families who have suffered the loss of an adult child between age 16 and 25.

SUS-180706-104417001

For the Richards family, that loss came last year when Sam took his own life.

Writing on her fundraising page, Sam’s mum Julie said: “Last year Anthony, Hannah and I tragically lost the most kind, loving and happy person we knew – our lovely son/brother Sam.

“His smile was contagious, laughter followed him everywhere and his bright personality filled every room. Sam always had time for everyone, he cared greatly for his family, girlfriend and friends.

“He was passionate about many things, those who know him would instantly think of cars and music.

The Richards family. SUS-180806-105650001

“Sam was one in a million; he has left an irreplaceable hole in many people’s lives. He has left us all with such happy memories, and he will continue to make us laugh and smile because his stories will live on. He will always be a part of our lives, he will forever be the greatest son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend.”

The trio have already raised more than £1,780 for You Raise Me Up.

Julie added: “We are fundraising for You Raise Me Up, a local charity that have and are supporting us all through this journey we never imagined we would be going through.

“For people that know me I’m absolutely terrified of heights – even watching videos of people climbing tall buildings makes me feel weak at the knees.

Sam Richards. SUS-180806-105640001

“I feel that setting myself a huge challenge will help me to overcome my fear of heights and it’s great to know that it’s all in aid of a fantastic charity. I can’t help but feel that Sam will be with me when I jump from the plane, either laughing at my expense or cheering me on – probably both! This will be my first and last skydive!

“We are also very grateful for the support of our family and friends, including their support in helping us to fundraise.”

To donate to the family’s cause, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JulieRichards6.

For more information on You Raise Me Up, visit www.youraisemeup.co.uk.

Sam Richards. SUS-180806-105628001