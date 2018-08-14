Family’s tribute to brave Bexhill boy

The family of a brave four-year-old boy, who lost his fight against cancer have this week paid tribute to him.

Jack Jeffreys was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, a few days after his fourth birthday.

He then spent nearly a year in hospital at the Royal Marsden, the Conquest and St Goerge’s in Tooting.

His mum Katie said: “From day one Jack’s best friend was Alfie, our Springer Spaniel, who never left his side and, of course, his big brother Tom who he loved to play with and really looked up to him. Jack spent a lot of time running around up the stables with me, playing with the other dogs there, especially the yard dog, and exploring.

“He went to the nursery at St Mary Magdalene’s, where he soon met his best friend Ethan. Jack was always such a happy boy and always had a cheeky grin. He knew his own mind and there was no way you could put anything past him.

“His favourite things were Disney Cars, Peppa Pig and of course Thomas the Tank Engine. His obsession with Thomas started at an early age. His passion grew and grew when he was being treated at the Royal Marsden as the hospital had a collection of trains in their play area.

“Jack lost his brave fight on July 21 at St George’s Hospital. We cannot thank the staff there enough, they were exceptional. The nurses at the Royal Marsden, the Conquest and our district nurses were also amazing. We are overwhelmed by all the support we have had from the community and farther afield.

“Jack has also been contacted by many overseas well-wishers and, of course, Charlton Athletic who have been incredible. He was visited in hospital by the then manager Karl Robinson and captain Johnnie Jackson. Jack went up to a game at the end of April and got to meet all the players and saw Johnnie again. He was even able to kick a ball around their pitch before the game and didn’t want to leave. This weekend just gone they dedicated their first home game to Jack and had a minute’s applause before kick off. So many people have helped to fundraise for treatment for which we are so grateful, and we hope to continue Jack’s legacy by continuing to fundraise towards research into this terrible disease.”

Visit www.neuroblastoma.org.uk.