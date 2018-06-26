Fast, flash and fabulous, all the supercars out for Hughie

Hughie’s Supercar Sunday takes place on Sunday July 1 from 11-3pm on the Stade Open Space, Hastings.

The fundraiser, which has supercars coming from all over the country, will be held in honour of three year old Hughie Pringle, who died in 2016 due to a brain condition. Hughie had a love for cars and people are encouraged to wear red as that was his favourite colour. The event, organised by Hughie’s family and friends is in aid of Demelza Hospice Care for Children.

Crowds will line the streets to see all th cars arriving and the main car park will be full but it is hoped everyone will attend and support this amazing event with an amazing selection of sizzling supercars on show.