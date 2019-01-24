Fearless people go for freezing dip in the sea at Hastings this week

Near sub zero temperatures did not deter this group of hardy souls from taking the plunge and going for an icy dip in the sea on Tuesday.

Just hours after the bathers enjoyed their swim the area was hit with an hour long heavy snow flurry.

The picture was taken by Observer photographer Sid Saunders on one of his walks around town.

Sid commented: “I think the world has gone mad. I took that picture in the daytime and a video of it snowing that night.”

