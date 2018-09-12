Fire at shop closes Burwash High Street

Firefighters are dealing with a fire at a shop in Burwash which began in the early hours of this morning.

Six fire engines have been sent to the scene, along with police and ambulance services.

Firefighters were called at 3.34am this morning to attend the blaze, which is in a shop in High Street, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Earlier this morning High Street was closed due to the fire and people were asked to avoid the area by the fire service.

The blaze is still ongoing, according to firefighters.