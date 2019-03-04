Fire breaks out at Bexhill property

Firefighters were called to tackle a chimney fire at an address in Bexhill.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) sent crews to Cranston Avenue, Bexhill, at 11.59am on Sunday (March 3).

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in Bexhill

A spokesman said a chimney kit was used to tackle the fire and a home safety visit was carried out at the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

After the fire, ESFRS said: “Residents can take precautions to prevent a chimney fire in the home including making sure your chimney is swept regularly and according to the type of fuel used.

“Find out more on how to keep safe if you have a chimney, along with contact details for the National Association of Chimney Sweeps, to find a reputable chimney sweep near you.”

