Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a residential property in Hurst Green, the fire service said.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called to a property in Station Road at 4.18pm.

Crews from Heathfield, Hastings, Battle and Bexhill, together with Kent Fire and Rescue are currently in attendance.

ESFRS asked people to avoid the area.

More to follow.