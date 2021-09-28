Fire breaks out at Rye home
A fire broke out at a house in Rye today (Tuesday, September 28).
Fire engines were sent to the scene in Houghton Green Lane.
A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the incident at around 11.20am.
Crews were there for several hours until around 2.45pm where firefighters dampened down the scener, ESFRS added.
The spokesman said: “The cause is unknown and a fire investigation is due to take place tomorrow afternoon. There were no reports of injuries and everyone has been accounted for.”