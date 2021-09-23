Fire crews called to eight false alarms in 24 hours in Eastbourne, Bexhill and Brighton

East Sussex Fire & Rescue said crews received calls that ended up being due to cooking fumes and poorly maintained alarms.

The calls have caused the service to urge residents to take steps to avoid false alarms because it can put lives at risk by diverting essential services from real fires and rescues.

The service said to prevent cooking fumes raising the alarm, only cook in the areas that have the correct detection facilities – use extractor fans and close doors between cooking areas.

Test your smoke alarm.

A spokesperson for the service said, “Think about the location of toasters, they are frequent offenders.”

Steps you can take in the kitchen:

• Don’t get distracted when you are cooking

• Take pans off the heat or turn the heat down if you’re called away from the cooker

• Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing as it can catch fire easily

• Don’t cook if you have been drinking alcohol or taken prescription drugs – you may get drowsy or lose concentration

Installing and maintaining your smoke alarms:

• One alarm per floor is a minimum standard

• Based on the fire risk of the occupant, alarms should be fitted in rooms which are regularly inhabited

• A heat alarm in the kitchen is recommended

• Where possible alarms should be interlinked

• Alarms should be replaced after 10 years or be replaced by date

• Change the battery once a year (unless it’s a 10-year alarm)

• The best place for your smoke alarms is on the ceiling, near or at the middle of the room or hall

• Put it somewhere you’ll be able to hear it when you’re asleep

• If you have a large electrical appliance like a computer in any of your rooms you should fit smoke alarms there as well

• Alarms should be at least 30cm away from walls and lights

• Test your alarms once a week by pressing the test button until the alarm sounds and use your vacuum cleaner to suck out any dust

• If it is difficult for you to fit your smoke alarm yourself, ask a family member or friend to help you or contact the fire service to arrange a free home safety visit