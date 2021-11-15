Firefighters called to building next to Hastings Library in Claremont
Firefighters were called to a building in Hastings town centre yesterday afternoon (Sunday November 14).
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:41 am
The alarm was raised after smoke was reported coming from premises in Claremont, next to the 140-year-old Hastings Library building.
Three fire engines were at the scene at around 4pm.
Firefighters used a truck-mounted Bronto Skylift to check the roof and chimneys of the building.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it turned out to be a false alarm.
The interior of the library, in the Brassey Institute, was refurbished with new furniture, more computers, free Wi-Fi and improved toilet facilities in 2018.