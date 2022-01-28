Firefighters called to car fire in Bexhill
Firefighters were called to a car fire in Bexhill on Wednesday (January 26).
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:31 am
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:40 am
Crew from Bexhill attended the incident at around midday in Combe Valley Way.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “On arrival, the owner of the vehicle stated that there had been smoke issuing from the engine but it had since stopped. No action was taken by East Sussex Fire and Rescue.”