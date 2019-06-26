Fish Festival is first Hastings Council event to go completely plastic free

Hastings Borough Council is celebrating its first single use plastic free event with the Midsummer Fish Festival

Kim Forward, deputy leader of the council, and lead councillor for tourism explained: “Back in February, our full council unanimously agreed to set a target for Hastings to become carbon neutral.

SEE ALSO: Popular Hastings beach-front cafe re-opens under new management

“As part of this, we agreed to build on our existing single use plastic policy by not only eliminating single use plastics in council buildings, but also at festivals and events held on council land.

“I am really pleased that, with last weekend’s Mid-Summer Fish Festival, we did that.

“No traders used single use plastic ‘glasses’, instead using either reusable or compostable vessels, and they also used bamboo plates, and wooden cutlery/stirrers.

“Even our emergency water was in cans! It just goes to show what can be done. It was quite appropriate that it was a fish festival, as we all know what a problem marine litter, including plastic waste, has become.

“I’m incredibly proud that we’ve delivered the council’s first single-use plastic free event, and I hope that other event organisers will follow our lead.”

Pictured is Cllr Forward with the Hatings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden and Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon with Cllr Batsford.

See also: Bexhill stalker given suspended prison sentence

See also: MP Amber Rudd supports keeping Jack in the Green on the May bank holiday Monday