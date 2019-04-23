Five people injured in A27 Pevensey Bypass collision

Five people were injured in a serious collision on the A27 Pevensey Bypass on Easter Sunday (April 21).

Emergency services including an air ambulance were sent to the multi-vehicle crash at around 11.10am.

A spokesperson for SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) said five patients were taken to hospital in Brighton.

Four were taken by road and one was airlifted there with potentially more serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

The road was closed both ways between the Golden Jubilee Way and Pevensey services roundabout for around six hours while emergency crews dealt with the incident.