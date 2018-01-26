Flats plans for former care homes

Developers are seeking permission to convert two former Bexhill care homes into flats.

In the application, which has been submitted to Rother District Council, developers are seeking permission to convert the former care homes at 128 and 124 Dorset Road into a total of 27 flats.

The homes, formally known as Lindsay Hall Care Home and Highbeech Care Home, are both currently vacant. Highbeech closed its doors in November 2016, while Lindsay Hall closed a year later in November 2017.

In planning statements submitted for both schemes, a spokesman for the developer said: “The proposals would result in minimal changes to the existing building and would bring a previously developed site back into beneficial re-use.

"The proposals would have significant benefits associated with the provision of a good number of residential dwelling units in a sustainable location with the established built-up area of Bexhill. In light of the significant shortfall in housing supply within Rother District, there is an urgent and pressing need for housing delivery locally and as supported by Central Government at the national level.”

For more details see planning reference RR/2018/13/P for 128 Dorset Road and RR/2018/14/P for 124 Dorset Road.