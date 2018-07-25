Flower Show is best of the bunch

The Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s Summer Flower Show will be held at the Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 11, and all are invited.

The annual event, held as part of the Crowhurst Village Summer Fayre, will, alongside the Fayre committee, commemorate the final year of the First World War (1918). Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s Chair, Mary Boorman, says there’s still time to enter, and you don’t have to be a member. “Please take a look at our schedules online (or, if anyone would like a paper version let us know). There is something for everyone, not just produce and flowers but also Photography, Craft, Cookery and Children’s classes.

“For the Centenary of the end of the First World War there is a ‘Handcrafted Red Poppy’ in the Craft Section and it would be so good if we could have many entries. I would love 100 entries so we can display these with great pride in respect of this event. They can be made from any materials, the more varied the better!

“There is a miniature ‘Fairy Garden’ class for adults so please have fun and produce one.

“This is our best show of the year so please participate and help us achieve a great show for all to enjoy. We have a new Trophy to present in memory of dear Syd Smith who died earlier this for ‘Best Exhibit in Produce entry’.

“We will also have an amazing display of cards, canvas and prints that the talented David Curtis has taken around Wildlife and Scenery. There will be our usual plant stall; donations on the morning please of plants produce, flowers and any related items before the show opens. I welcome you all and look forward to a great show - which cannot be achieved without you!”

Show opens to the public at 2pm. Prize giving and Produce Auction 4pm. Visit: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk