Flytippers dump rubbish at Hastings beauty spot

Flytippers dumped unsightly bags of rubbish in a lane adjoining the Hastings Country Park beauty spot.

Resident Mark Bailey snapped this picture of black plastic bags containing builders waste in Rocklands Lane, leading to the East Hill, when he walked his dog one morning last week.

Hastings Borough Council said on its website: “The council treats this problem very seriously and will prosecute anyone caught flytipping waste.

“You can use our online form to report an incident of flytipping.

“In an effort to reduce the number of flytipping incidences, the council provides a bulky waste collection for large items.

“The flytipping of controlled waste is a serious criminal offence which carries a fine of up to £20,000 (unlimited if referred to the Crown Court) or an offender can even be sent to prison. It is important to realise that it is also an offence to permit flytipping.

“Flytipping is often associated with dumping waste from vehicles. In this case the person controlling the use of the vehicle can also be prosecuted, which means that it is possible for a prosecution to occur when only the vehicle, not the driver, is identifiable.

“The police also have the powers to seize vehicles used for flytipping.

“If you discover fly-tipped waste after the tippers have left, please follow these simple do’s and don’ts:

“Do not touch the waste: fly-tipped waste can be dangerous - it may contain syringes, broken glass, asbestos, toxic chemicals or other hazardous substances.

“Visually inspect the waste: try to determine what the waste consists of and how much there is.

“Take note of its exact location: and also, whether it is in or near water.

do not disturb the site: there may be evidence that could help identify the culprits and lead to their prosecution.”

